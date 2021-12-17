AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.86

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 125070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

