Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.94

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 15234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

