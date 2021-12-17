Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.59

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 34490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

