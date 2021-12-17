Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 10,605 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $142,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

