Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers comprises about 2.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cohen & Steers worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE CNS opened at $91.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

