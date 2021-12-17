CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 64.5% in November

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $77.32 on Friday. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $825.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $2.93 per share. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

