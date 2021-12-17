Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,291 shares of company stock worth $9,852,824. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $239.92 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.20.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

