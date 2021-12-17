Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.