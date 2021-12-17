MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $595.12 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $634.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

