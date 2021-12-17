Transform Wealth LLC Buys 2,517 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $296.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.40. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

