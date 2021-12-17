Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,271 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.