YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.43.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $350.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.41 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

