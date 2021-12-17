AMG National Trust Bank Sells 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $348.25 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

