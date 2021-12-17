iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 158,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $56.16 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

