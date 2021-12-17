Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 142,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 126,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,663,000 after buying an additional 99,762 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 565,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 314,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $54.20 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.