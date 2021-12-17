Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Down 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 4,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

