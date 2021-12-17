Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.87. 80,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 241,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

