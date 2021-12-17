Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is ($0.07). T-Mobile US reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

TMUS stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

