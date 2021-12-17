Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $2,184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

