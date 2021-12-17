$0.58 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 112.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

