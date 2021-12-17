$0.20 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,832,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $9,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

