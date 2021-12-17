Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Buys $29,842.80 in Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Jonathan M. Parnell purchased 3,826 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $29,842.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan M. Parnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jonathan M. Parnell purchased 2,136 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $19,629.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.39 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $310.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 63,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

