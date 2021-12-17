International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.