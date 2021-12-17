International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,480 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.6% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

AMGN stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

