International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 387,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHDG opened at $37.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

