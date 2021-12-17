PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $171.82 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

