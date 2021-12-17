International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at $2,995,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

