Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

