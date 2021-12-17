Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,095 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the average daily volume of 668 put options.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.