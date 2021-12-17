Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

