Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equifax were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX opened at $290.24 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

