Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Trex by 17.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Trex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Trex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $130.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

