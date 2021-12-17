Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,025,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,178.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,409.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,567.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 740.90 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

