Intrua Financial LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

