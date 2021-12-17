Kevin Rendino Purchases 8,893 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $26,957.84.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.
Shares of TURN stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.