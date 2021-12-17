Kevin Rendino Purchases 8,893 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $26,957.84.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

