IOST Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $526.81 million and $41.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00369756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.