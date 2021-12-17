EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $1,250.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00391851 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,400,693,620 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

