Christopher T. Fraser Purchases 23,610 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PHX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

