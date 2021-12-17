Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.55

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$12.51. Enerplus shares last traded at C$12.49, with a volume of 2,507,995 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -22.18.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

