Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.33

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.33 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 30.64 ($0.40). Renold shares last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.39), with a volume of 141,875 shares trading hands.

RNO has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Renold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of £67.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.