Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,570.80

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,570.80 ($86.83) and traded as low as GBX 3,890 ($51.41). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,899 ($51.53), with a volume of 239,286 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,875.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,571.98.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

