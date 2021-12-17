Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.84. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 73,742 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DR shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.43. The firm has a market cap of C$274.98 million and a PE ratio of 98.22.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.32%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

