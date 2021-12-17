The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $389.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

