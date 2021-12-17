CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $618.75

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.75 ($8.18) and traded as low as GBX 569 ($7.52). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.56), with a volume of 80,241 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.25) price target on shares of CareTech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 605.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 618.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £650.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.96.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

