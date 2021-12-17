Mitchell Gaynor Sells 15,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

