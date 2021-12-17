$3.24 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

MTB opened at $153.18 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

