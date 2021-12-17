DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,208,000.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.