Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.35-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.75.

Shares of DRI opened at $147.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

