Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Declines By 34.4%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $74.38.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
