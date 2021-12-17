Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Declines By 34.4%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

