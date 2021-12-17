Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $12.84 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

